Push to pass ‘common sense gun legislation’ in Capitol

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTNH) — Members of Connecticut’s U.S. congressional delegation are calling on Congress to pass, what they’re calling, ‘common sense legislation’ to prevent gun violence.

Senators Chris Murphy and Richard Blumenthal will be joined by a group called ‘Team 26’ in honor of the 26 students and educators killed at Sandy Hook.

Team 26 will be riding from the nation’s capital to Newtown, Connecticut for the first time this year. In the past, they’ve done the ride in reverse. It’s a 400 mile trek.

Riders will arrive in Newtown for a welcome home rally on May 7.