Strong odor evacuates elementary school in Glastonbury

GLASTONBURY, Conn. (WTNH)– A school in Glastonbury has been evacuated due to a strong odor that may have left kids sick Thursday morning.

The Glastonbury Fire Department says crews responded to Eastbury Elementary School at 1389 Neipsic Road around 10:30 a.m.

Fire officials say the school was evacuated due to a strong odor that may have made some kids sick. The cause or type of odor was not given.

There is no word on when students and staff are expected to return to inside the building.

