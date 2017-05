(WTNH) — Trayvon Martin is getting his college degree.

The 17-year-old was killed five years ago by George Zimmerman.

Florida Memorial University will award Martin a posthumous Bachelor’s Degree in Aeronautical Science.

His parents will accept the degree on his behalf at the school’s graduation on May 13th. His mother got her degree from the school.

Martin dreamed of becoming a pilot.

The school is also home to the Trayvon Martin Foundation.