Two arrested after stolen vehicle chase and crash in Trumbull

TRUMBULL, Conn. (WTNH) — Two men have been arrested after leading police on pursuit in a stolen vehicle through the towns of Easton, Trumbull and Bridgeport.

Trumbull Police say at 2:50 a.m. on Tuesday they were notified by Bridgeport Police that they were pursuing a stolen vehicle in their town. The stolen vehicle attempted to strike police cruisers on Madison Avenue in Trumbull and then crashed.

The driver, 35-year-old Joshua Syarto of West Haven was arrested at the scene, but the passenger, 32-year-old Robert Prosnick, also of West Haven, fled on foot and was arrested several hours later.

Both men are facing various charges.