Two burned in overnight fire in Cheshire

CHESHIRE, Conn. (WTNH) — Two people were hospitalized on Wednesday night after a fire broke out in a Cheshire home.

Cheshire firefighters say they were called to a home on Higgins Road just before 11 p.m. on Wednesday.

The first crews to arrive reported a fully involved structure fire with smoke showing from all angles of the two-story home.

Firefighters say two adults were transported to an area hospital for burns and, possibly, smoke inhalation, but there is no word yet on the extent of these injuries.

Two children were also home at the time, but they were uninjured, according to firefighters.

The fire was extinguished in under an hour, and the town’s fire marshal was on-scene through the morning looking into the cause and origin.

Cheshire firefighters say the home sustained “significant smoke and fire damage throughout.”

Crews from Hamden, Wolcott and Prospect pitched in, providing mutual aid.