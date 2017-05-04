United States Coast Guard “Barque Eagle” returns to New London

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — The Eagle has returned to New London.

The United States Coast Guard “Barque Eagle” is back at its home port at City Pier.

It will be moored there for three days and will be open on Friday for free public tours.

The ship serves as a training vessel for U.S. Coast Guard Academy cadets.

“It’s really nice. It gives New London a piece of history and gives us something to be proud of. It’s very very cool that they let everybody go on it and tours of it,” Ashley Campbell of New London said.

The Eagle is the only active square rigger in the United States Government service.

