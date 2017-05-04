Vehicle operator dies after head-on collision in Clinton

CLINTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A vehicle operator has died after a 2-car head-on collision in Clinton on Thursday.

At approximately 3:43 p.m., Clinton Police, Clinton Fire and EMS responded to reports of a two-car head-on collision with serious injuries near the intersection of Route 81 and Rocky Ledge Drive.

When emergency personnel arrived, they determined that both operators were seriously injured. Both people required extrication by the fire department in order to free them from their vehicles. They were each the lone occupants of the vehicles involved in the accident.

Officials have not released the identity of the person who died while they notify the next of kin.

Route 81 was closed for an extended period of time in order to allow police to conduct an on-scene investigation, but the road has since reopened.