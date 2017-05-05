2 people arrested after being found with fentanyl, marijuana, cocaine & heroin in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Two people are facing multiple charges after being found with fentanyl, marijuana, cocaine and heroin during a vehicle stop in Hartford on Thursday night.

At around 10 p.m., members of the Connecticut State Police Statewide Narcotics Task Force North Central office conducted a heroin/fentanyl narcotics operation at 93 Caya Avenue in West Hartford. The investigation was worked in conjunction with West Hartford Police and West Hartford Police Special Investigation Division. It was the culmination of several months’ long investigation into trafficking of heroin/fentanyl.

The target in this investigation was 36-year-old Kevin Crabb of West Hartford and his co-conspirator 34-year-old Renee Cottrill, also of West Hartford. They were identified through this investigation as the source of supply of heroin/fentanyl in the Greater Hartford area related to numerous overdoses. Crabb and Cottrill were taken into custody subsequent to a motor vehicle stop in Hartford where they were found in possession of 51 grams of fentanyl, 4 grams of marijuana, cocaine, heroin and $3,040.00 in cash.

Detectives executed a search warrant on their residence located at 93 Caya Avenue and an additional 714 grams of fentanyl, 59 grams of raw heroin, 32 grams of cocaine, $1,200 in cash, numerous prescription pills, steroids, scale, packaging material and a kilo press for packaging.

Crabb is facing drug paraphernalia, possession with intent to sell, illegal possession of narcotics, possession of controlled substance and risk of injury to child charges. Cottrill is facing sale of drugs by non-drug dependent person, illegal possession of narcotics, risk of injury to child and conspiracy charges.

Each of them is being held on $250,000 surety bonds. They will be presented in court in Hartford on Friday.