Police: 31-year-old man arrested after leaving fatal hit-and-run scene in Waterbury

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A 31-year-old man is facing felony evading charges after fleeing an accident where a man died on Thursday night.

Police say on Thursday around 8:39 p.m., 47-year-old Alton Staton of Waterbury was crossing Cooke Street near Gordon Street when he was hit in the northbound lane by a black Acura being driven by 31-year-old Leroy Rhoden. Staton was knocked down into the southbound lane where he was hit by a southbound Toyota driven by 60-year-old Rudolph Anglin of Waterbury.

Staton was dragged down the street before breaking free from the Toyota. Both vehicles stopped and bystanders rendered aid to Staton. Staton was transported to Waterbury Hospital where he died shortly after.

Anglin remained on the scene and gave a statement to police, but Rhoden fled prior to police arriving. Rhoden was found several hours later.

Rhoden is being charged with felong evading. He was booked at Waterbury Police headquarters.