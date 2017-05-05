A Soaker Today

Meteorologist Kevin Arnone

(WTNH) — We are looking at a soaker throughout the day today that’s been in the forecast all week. Light rain showers will be around this morning but eventually heavier rain that’s bringing severe weather to our south will move up the coast and drench the state through the evening. The heaviest rain will likely fall midday into the early evening. We’re expecting up to 2 inches of rain in most of Connecticut. There’s also a threat for thunderstorms this afternoon and evening.

Over an inch of rain is possible during a short period of time this afternoon with some of these downpours. That means there is a higher risk for localized street flooding. Take it easy if you’re driving this afternoon with possibility of hydroplanning during your commute. The winds will be cranking too. Winds this afternoon/evening may gust to 35-40 mph at times.

The heaviest of the rain will move out by 6 PM but it will still be damp with lingering showers or downpours through 10 PM. Then there’s a little break before another round of showers/downpours moves in overnight into early Saturday morning before “somewhat” drying out for the afternoon as the storm departs to the north.

The system doesn’t move too far away though which means there will be a lot of clouds around for the weekend. Both Saturday and Sunday afternoon feature the chance for a few spot showers but neither day will be a washout by any means. Temps will be warmer on Saturday with 60s but Sunday will be a little cooler with 50s! Any outdoor plans or events will be fine this weekend. However, the ground will be wet!

