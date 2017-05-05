Battle over health care moves to the Senate

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– The battle over health care now moving on to the Senate. Republicans and the Trump administration is one-step closer to repealing and replacing Obamacare.

Right now it’s unclear how this new health care plan would impact Connecticut if it passes the Senate and is signed by the president. It still has quite a few hurdles to get through.

Just to get everyone up to speed, on Thursday the house passed the “American Health Care Act.” Republican lawmakers say it would do a couple things. First, lower premiums and deductibles and give people more control over their healthcare. Some argue though that the bill could offer less coverage to certain people. And have a negative impact on lower income Americans.

The plan would also allow younger Americans to get cheaper plans, while older people would have to pay more. In terms of preexisting conditions, under this health care act, people may not be barred from getting insurance if they have a certain condition. However, there’s a provision that could allow individual states to charge higher premiums for people with those conditions.

Still a lot of grey areas here. The back and forth is already underway in Washington.

“We still have a lot of work to do to get this signed into law,” said Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis.

“They put their name next to your paying more for less and we’ll make sure the public is aware of that,” said House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi.

Lt. Governor Nancy Wyman is organizing a bipartisan group of lawmakers to examine how this health care bill would impact Connecticut. She sent out a tweet calling the house vote, “inexcusable,” adding there’s a lack of leadership from Washington. Wyman says Connecticut could lose a billion dollars every year under the “American Health Care Act.”

Mayor Toni Harp also sounded off about all of this saying that if this bill becomes law, cities would be forced to cut back service to children, the disabled and elderly, adding that congress should put families first.

Now, all eyes will be on the Senate to see what happens.