Bus driver ticketed after bus vs. car accident in West Hartford

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A bus driver has received an infraction after an accident involving a bus and a car on Friday afternoon.

Officers say they were dispatched to the area of Simsbury Road, west of Bloomfield Avenue in West Hartford after receiving reports of a motor vehicle accident involving a school bus.

A bus carrying students from the Hebrew High School of New England was west on Simsbury Road when it collided with the rear of a passenger vehicle. The driver of the vehicle that was rear-ended complained of neck pain, but was not transported to the hospital.

Traffic in the area was restricted for a short time, but the road has since reopened.

The driver of the bus was issued an infraction for failure to drive a reasonable distance apart.