Business forum lets employers know about help from state

ANSONIA, Conn. (WTNH) — This is small business week around the nation.

Here in Connecticut, a small business forum on Friday was designed to let employers know about help they can get from the state.

State lawmakers and folks from the Department of Labor gathered at Emmit O’Brien Technical School.

Some of the focus was on apprenticeship programs.

“The beauty of our programs are that employers can design whatever career training they need, specifically for their needs, so it can pretty much be anything,” said Kurt Westby, the Deputy Commissioner of the Department of Labor.

“We have apprenticeship programs. We have training programs. We have programs where they can hire people and get a subsidy for hiring, so the reason for this forum is to let businesses know that is available to them,” said Representative Linda Gentile of Ansonia.

Some of those programs give businesses state money to pay for new hires while they get on-the-job training.