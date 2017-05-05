Celebs pony up to party on eve of Kentucky Derby

By Published:
Classic Empire, Martin Rivera
Exercise rider Martin Rivera gallops Kentucky Derby entrant Classic Empire at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky., Thursday, May 4, 2017. The Kentucky Derby horse race is set for Saturday, May 6. (AP Photo/Garry Jones)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The stars are coming out on a cold and rainy night in Louisville to hit the party circuit on the eve of the Kentucky Derby.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers arrived at the Brownstable Brown gala Friday night with some of his teammates.

Rodgers says his group has strict rules: everyone must be dressed and ready to leave for Churchill Downs by 9:30 a.m. on Saturday “regardless of when you go to bed.”

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is a regular at the same house party.

Harry Connick Jr. attended another bash. He’s singing the national anthem at the Derby.

Other celebs who are partying on Derby eve include chef and horse owner Bobby Flay, Tracy Morgan, Adrien Grenier, brothers Jeff and Beau Bridges, Paul Sorvino and actress-daughter Mira, and Morris Day and the Time.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s