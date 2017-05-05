Charge against ex-Hartford school administrator dismissed

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A judge has dismissed a risk of injury to a minor charge against a former Hartford public schools administrator who had been charged with sending sexually explicit text messages to a 13-year-old girl.

The charge was dismissed at the request of a defense attorney for Eduardo “Eddie” Genao, who said in his motion that Connecticut authorities lacked jurisdiction in the case because when the alleged messages were sent, Genoa was in Atlanta and the girl was in New York.

According to the arrest warrant, the 58-year-old Genao first met the girl at a conference at a Hartford high school in March 2016.

Prosecutors also moved to dismiss the Connecticut charge.

The case has been referred to federal authorities and Genao has been sued by the girl’s mother for “emotional distress.”

