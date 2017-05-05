Connecticut mother goes into labor along highway, doctor meets family to help deliver baby

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — Mila Edel was born on Thursday. Her entrance into the world was anything but ordinary.

“Honestly, crazy. Crazy. Not happening — and it was happening,” said Jitka Edel-Vankova, Mila’s mother.

Edel-Vankova went into labor Thursday afternoon. She and her husband got in the car and began driving down Route 25 from their home in Newtown to Bridgeport Hospital. That’s when she called her doctor to let her know she was in labor.

“I was making dinner for my three kids, Itka called the office and said to give her a call back and she said I’m in labor,” said Dr. Ronika Choudhary, an OG/BYN out of Trumbull. “So it’s a third baby. I don’t trust third babies.”

In this case, Dr. Choudhary had good reason to think that. Mila was on her way out, ready or not. Luckily the doctor was on the phone with the mother through the drive.

“At some point I think the shrieks I was producing alerted the doctor and she said we are going to do this the old way. We are not going to the hospital, and she pulled off the side of the highway, said Edel-Vankova.

Itka and her husband, Joel, pulled up behind the doctor’s car along route 25. You can probably guess what happened next.

“So we got behind her, she opened the door, ripped off my pants, because I was wearing jeans, and the baby came out,” said Edel-Vankova.

“It was just absolutely insane. Like I was thinking there is no way this is actually happening. It’s completely crazy,” said Joel Edel.

Dr. Choudhary tells News 8 this is the first time she’s delivered outside a hospital. There was never a question about what she had to do.

“This is my patient. I’ve known her through her whole pregnancy and she needed me,” said Dr. Choudhary. “I mean it was a beautiful birth. I couldn’t have asked for it to be more beautiful. So if I was in a rural setting and there was nobody around I could deliver a baby.”

Police and the ambulance eventually arrived on scene to care for the baby and the mother. Mila is doing great. She’s set to meet her two siblings on Friday afternoon.