Consensus in healthcare industry in criticism of health bill passed by House Republicans

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – There appears to be a consensus in diagnosing the health bill.

President Trump and House Republicans celebrated the passage of the American Health Care Act — legislation aimed at repealing Obamacare.

Still, it’s likely to undergo a dramatic change, under the critical dissection of the Senate.

Meantime, hospitals and doctors are united in their disapproval.

Chief Medical Officer of Hartford Health Care, Dr. Rocco Orlando says, “There is unity in everyone who provides healthcare that this is not a good situation. This is really in violation of our hippocratic oath.”

“Our concerns are that these reforms which I put in quotation marks may well be a step backwards,” says Dr. Jeff Gordon, President of the Connecticut State Medical Society which represents more than 7 thousand physicians.

Both say it comes down to patient care.

Most alarming — the half a million with preexisting conditions in the state.

Dr. Gordon says, “The concern is they may be able to be covered if you look at what’s written but the problem is they may not be able to afford that coverage.”

“As it is currently drafted, it will be possible that those with preexisting conditions will be literally priced out of the market,” says Dr. Orlando.

Cuts to Medicaid — could jeopardize that quality of care.

“The medicaid expansion really made health care available,” says Dr. Orlando, “to many folks who previously had no access to regular ongoing preventive services in health care and would only come to get care at the time of a crisis or emergency and we will be stepping back to those days.”

Dr. Gordon punctuates, “If physicians are not able to provide the services because they are not getting proper funding for what they do then patients can’t get the care they need.”