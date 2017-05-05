Cruisin’ Connecticut – CT’s Best Guacamole for Cinco De Mayo?

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — This morning, we are Cruisin’ Connecticut to New Haven home of Oaxaca Kitchen.

The Mexican cuisine restaurant is featuring happy hour all-day-long throughout Cinco de Mayo with $7 margaritas and $1 beers. They’re known to have some of the best guacamole in the State.

Their recipe includes: avocados, onions, tomatoes, cilantro, jalapenos, key lime, oil and a pinch of salt. We took to the streets of New Haven to see what people thought of the guac, and it was a hit!

Stop by Oaxaca Kitchen and enjoy their Cinco de Mayo celebration: 228 College St, New Haven, CT 06510

