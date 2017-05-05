Danbury man accused of assaulting spouse, killing dog

DANBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A Danbury man is facing multiple charges from a domestic violence incident Thursday night.

Around 8:18 p.m. Danbury Officers were sent to a residence on Osborne Street on reports that a domestic disturbance was taking place. After investigating the situation, police say that Wesley Texeira DeSouza, 39, of Danbury, returned to his home and got into a physical altercation with his spouse.

According to police, DeSouza, before leaving the home, also assaulted and killed a small dog. Two children were at the home during the incident.

Officers found DeSouza at a friend’s residence, and he was taken into custody. He was charged with strangulation, disorderly conduct, assault, threatening, cruelty to animals, and two counts of risk of injury to a minor.

DeSouza is currently being held on a $25,000 bond at the time police sent out their release of the arrest.