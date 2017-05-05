Director, On-Air Broadcast

To apply for this position go to the Nexstar Media Group Career Portal
Job Title
DIRECTOR
Education
Bachelor’s Degree
Career Level
Experienced (Non-Manager)
Location
Nexstar – WTNH – New Haven, CT 06510 US (Primary)
Category
News
Job Type
Full-time
Job Description
The Director coordinates the efforts of all technical operators during newscasts and other live and recorded productions.
Essential Duties & Responsibilities:
• Coordinates the efforts of all technical operators during newscasts and other live and recorded productions.
• Supervises and assigns duties to workers engaged in technical control and production of programs.
• Observes pictures through monitors, and directs camera/video staff concerning composition.
• Acts as a liaison between engineering and production departments.
• Works with the news producers to deliver a clean and high energy newscast.
• Trains camera and CG operators on the proper operation during live broadcasts.
• Switches video sources and given direction at the same time during live broadcasts.
• Tests equipment to ensure proper operation.
• Performs other duties as assigned.
To apply for this position go to the Nexstar Media Group Career Portal