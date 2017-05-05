Director, On-Air Broadcast

Job Description

The Director coordinates the efforts of all technical operators during newscasts and other live and recorded productions.

Essential Duties & Responsibilities:

• Supervises and assigns duties to workers engaged in technical control and production of programs.

• Observes pictures through monitors, and directs camera/video staff concerning composition.

• Acts as a liaison between engineering and production departments.

• Works with the news producers to deliver a clean and high energy newscast.

• Trains camera and CG operators on the proper operation during live broadcasts.

• Switches video sources and given direction at the same time during live broadcasts.

• Tests equipment to ensure proper operation.

• Performs other duties as assigned.

