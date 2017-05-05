Elementary school in Glastonbury to reopen after overheating problem

Eastbury Elementary School (WTNH/ Scott McDonnell)

GLASTONBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Students at a Glastonbury elementary school will be back in class Friday following an overheating scare.

Eastbury Elementary School in Glastonbury was evacuated on Thursday, after a dozen students started to feel faint. Some of those students experienced nausea, and one child passed out.

School officials initially thought exposure to gas brought on the sickness, but heat turned out to be the culprit.

Doctors say the students’ symptoms were likely caused by overheating due to poor ventilation.

The school was also tested for carbon monoxide, but school officials say nothing was found.

All twelve children were treated at Connecticut Children’s Medical Center in Hartford and have since been sent home.

