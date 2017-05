NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WTNH) — Fake news grabbed headlines during the election, but a fake news story about Naugatuck has some residents on edge and police on alert. The fake news story includes a fake headline that reads: “Mother Killed Three Children in Naugatuck”.

Lt. Bryan Cammarata says this takes fake news to a whole new low — and this isn’t even the entire story. He says that eye-catching headline is actually part of a scam to rip people off.

“People that try to convey these scams and send these viruses will stoop to any level to perpetrate those,” he said.

Lt. Cammarata tells News8 that when readers click on the fake news article, a screen pops up telling them they have a virus, but it can be fixed if they click on the “repair it fast” button.

Don’t do it — because once you do — the scammers will promise to fix it once you pay up.

“They will go to any level as low as this to try to get people to click in to then try to steal their money,” he said.

Naugatuck police are investigating. Lt. Cammarata says there is some good news — as far as he knows, so far, no one has been ripped off.

He’s been working hard on social media to spread the word about this scam.

“My first feeling once we knew that it was completely bogus was getting the word out to people so they wouldn’t wind up with the infection,” he said.