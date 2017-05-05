Freebie Friday! Cinnabon, ice cream and comic books!

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– It’s Friday and that means we are looking for the best discounts, deals and free stuff to brighten this rainy day! May is a good month for deals and I found a lot in the next week.

Next week is nurse’s appreciation week. You can show your medical ID and get a free Cinnabon May 6th through the 12th.

On May 9th, World of Beer is celebrating teacher appreciation week, educators get a free beer or cider, or $5 off your check.

Saturday is free comic book day. Stop by your local shop for freebies! Alternate Universe in New Haven is participating.

It’s also free cone day at Haagen Dasz on Tuesday from 4 to 8 pm. Get a free ice cream! They’re using the day to raise awareness for the declining bee population.

Dads, maybe you want to bring the little one to Home Depot this weekend, from 9 to noon you can build a flower pot. Would make a nice homemade Mother’s Day gift!

If you have any clothes you’ve been meaning to donate, UBER is offering free pick-up this weekend. Click the Goodwill tab on your UBER app, they’ll be doing pick-ups between 10 – 4 this Saturday.

As always call ahead to ensure your establishment is participating and let me know when you see free things.

