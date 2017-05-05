Hamden police investigate shots fired

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH)– Police are investigating after there were shots fired in Hamden on Thursday night.

Police say officers responded to the area of Dix Street around 7:30 p.m. for the report of shots fired. An investigation revealed that two motor vehicles were traveling on Dix Street, at a high rate of speed, when the driver of the “following vehicle” was seen holding a firearm. Both cars then proceeded onto George Street, towards Dixwell Avenue.

Several gunshots were heard throughout the incident but no injuries were reported. Police determined that a residence on Dixwell Avenue and Dix Streets were, however, struck by the gunfire.

Anyone with information is urged to contact detectives at (203) 230-4040.