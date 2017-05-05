Hamden police investigate shots fired

By Published:

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH)– Police are investigating after there were shots fired in Hamden on Thursday night.

Police say officers responded to the area of Dix Street around 7:30 p.m. for the report of shots fired. An investigation revealed that two motor vehicles were traveling on Dix Street, at a high rate of speed, when the driver of the “following vehicle” was seen holding a firearm. Both cars then proceeded onto George Street, towards Dixwell Avenue.

Several gunshots were heard throughout the incident but no injuries were reported. Police determined that a residence on Dixwell Avenue and Dix Streets were, however, struck by the gunfire.

Anyone with information is urged to contact detectives at (203) 230-4040.

