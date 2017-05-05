How Trumpcare bill could impact people in Connecticut

Related Coverage How the new Trumpcare bill could affect health care consumers

(WTNH) — Linda Jenkins is a 14 year breast cancer survivor. Like many other people in similar situations, she is concerned about changes to healthcare in the United States.

At 66-years-old Jenkins can expect to pay more for insurance if Trump’s American Healthcare Act passes. The Kaiser Family Foundation has been crunching the numbers. According to their website, a 60-year-old making $50 thousand a year can expect their costs to increase from 10% of their income under the Affordable Care Act to 26% under Trump’s plan. With a premium increase of more than $4 thousand and a tax credit difference of nearly $34 hundred for Jenkins, those numbers add up to big problems.

“It’s a tough situation. It always is. We couldn’t afford to pay my hospital, most of my insurance bills and medical bills. It’d be hard. it’d be hard for anybody,” said Jenkins.

For many people, the concern is whether or not an insurance company will be able to charge more if you have pre-existing conditions. Under Trump’s plan, those people may not be barred from obtaining coverage, but individual states can apply for waivers that would allow insurance companies to charge even more for people who have them.

“It’s alarming. I mean there are so many pre-existing conditions, basically everybody is now at risk for not being adequately covered,” said Abby Fiocco, also a breast cancer survivor.

Fiocco, 49, was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015. She’s now cancer free, but will forever be labeled in the insurance world.

“It’s scary. It’s very, very scary. I think that whoever voted for this needs to be voted out of office as soon as possible,” said Fiocco.

Under Trump’s plan, a healthy 40-year old will actually save money.Their income contribution will drop from 10 to 6 percent with an out-of-pocket savings of about $2-thousand a year.

Both Fiocco and Jenkins agree it is hard to find a family that doesn’t have some type of pre-existing condition. In their eyes, the cost of healthcare needs to be less of a burden on those who need it most.

“We’re members of the planet. It’s everybody’s responsibility to take care of everybody else and I don’t think that anybody because of their financial situation should be denied healthcare,” said Fiocco.