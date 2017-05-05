Man headed to prison for robbing post office and bank

Related Coverage 3 men facing federal charges in West Haven Post Office, Hamden bank armed robberies

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut man who robbed a post office and a bank in the same day will spend at least seven and a half years in prison.

The New Haven Register reports that 26-year-old Malcolm Haynes pleaded guilty to one count of armed robbery of a postal employee and one count of armed bank robbery in February. Haynes was sentenced Wednesday.

Police say Haynes, who was armed with a rifle, and three other men robbed a post office in West Haven on the morning of April 12, 2016 for $491.

The group then robbed a Wells Fargo Bank in Hamden later that afternoon for almost $10,000.

The other three men have all been charged. Two have pleaded guilty.