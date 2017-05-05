Route 15 southbound closed in Wallingford after tree falls across lanes

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The southbound side of the Wilbur Cross Parkway in Wallingford is closed for the Friday evening commute after a tree fell and blocked both lanes.

According to Connecticut State Police, the incident happened in the southbound lanes near exit 65.

#CTtraffic: Merritt Pkwy sb x65 Wallingford tree blocking lanes. DOT enroute. Be aware of possible fallen trees/branches following rainy day pic.twitter.com/0ldeQ2uLz2 — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) May 5, 2017

The Department of Transportation is en route to the incident to help clear the debris from the roadway.

Troopers warn motorists to be aware of possible fallen trees and branches rainy days like Friday.