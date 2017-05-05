Michelle Obama accidentally tweets former staffer’s number

Published:
Michelle Obama
FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2017, file photo, then-first lady Michelle Obama speaks at the 2017 School Counselor of the Year ceremony in the East Room of the White House in Washington. Having Michelle Obama tweet your telephone number is one way to get a lot of attention. The telephone number of a former White House staffer was shared on the @MichelleObama Twitter account on May 5. Michelle Obama has 7.67 million Twitter followers. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Having former first lady Michelle Obama tweet your telephone number is one way to get a lot of attention.

The telephone number of a former White House staffer was shared on the @MichelleObama Twitter account on Friday. Michelle Obama has 7.67 million Twitter followers.

The telephone number apparently belongs to Duncan Wolfe, a former White House creative digital strategist. The tweet was quickly taken down. Calls were met with “I’m not available right now” and a mailbox full notification.

An official who works for the Obamas says it was an accident and her account was not hacked.

Michelle Obama and other celebrities were in New York City Friday to celebrate National College Signing Day, which encourages high school students to seek higher education.

