Milford Police search for shoplifting suspect who threatened employee with needle

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Milford Police are now searching for a man who threatened a Macy’s employee after being approached for shoplifting.

On Thursday, May 4th police say a Hispanic male was approached by Macy’s loss prevention during a shoplifting incident. In an effort to avoid being arrested, the suspect pulled out a hypodermic needle and threatened to stab the employee.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male, approximately 6’0″- 6’2″, 185 lbs, 30-40 years old with a distinct dark mole or birthmark on his left cheek area.

If anyone has information that could help identify the suspect, please contact the Milford Police Department Detective Bureau (203) 877-1465 and reference case #2142-17.