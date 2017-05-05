New Britain NAACP holds emergency meeting after reports of racial bias, unequal treatment in the New Britain Fire Department

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) — The Executive Board of the New Britain NAACP held an emergency meeting on Tuesday after receiving reports from its president concerning racial bias and unequal treatment at the New Britain Fire Department.

The Board voted that the incident requires immediate action by the branch.

The New Britain NAACP is thanking Mayor Erin Stewart for responding to the allegations by calling in a special team, which includes an outside attorney to investigate the allegations. A consultant was also hired to provide cultural sensitivity workshops for its employees. The New Britain NAACP says this is a positive response from the Mayor, but more needs to be done. The Branch says they have had several complaints from city employees about biased and racially charged practices within the city departments for years.

The New Britain NAACP urges its members and any others to come to Central Park in Downtown New Britain on Tuesday, May 9, at 6:30 p.m. There will be a rally concerning the need for more justice in employment practices in New Britain.

Officials have not released specifics about the allegations concerning the New Britain Fire Department.