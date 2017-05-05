New Haven Police arrest man for arson after house fire

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven Police have arrested a man for arson after a house fire last month.

On Friday, April 14, firefighters raced to 330 Greenwich Avenue to battle a house fire. Firefighters say they had been there the day before to extinguish a garage fire.

The first officer to arrive began interviewing the residents after assuring everyone had made it out of the house safely. Resident Jose Torres said he had returned home from running an errand to find smoke coming from the rear of the apartment house. He said he ran inside, got his wife from their second floor apartment and alerted their first floor neighbors.

Nobody was harmed in the fire.

Arson investigators were called to the seen and took over the investigation. Torres became a suspect in the crime. He was handcuffed and detained. His clothing was collected for forensic scrutiny. Torres was taken to Yale-New Haven Hospital for a mental health evaluation.

On Tuesday, police submitted an arrest warrant for Torres. He was picked up at his home later that evening.

He is being charged with arson and reckless endangerment.