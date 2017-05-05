New Haven police continue to search for evidence in death investigation

Related Coverage Police investigating woman’s death in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– In day two of the investigation, New Haven police are still looking for evidence inside the home on Jennings Way where a woman’s body was discovered on Thursday. Ali Aminuddin told NEWS8 the woman was an acquaintance and the last time he saw her was Monday.



Aminuddin added, “She said I’ll be over Wednesday. And Wednesday came and nothing.”

Some residents who live alone told NEWS8 they are afraid for their safety. Aminuddin said “I’m shocked more because we knew her and her friend knew her.”

Earlier this week there were cars on the street Ali didn’t recognize. Aminuddin said, “The night before there was a lot of cars here, a lot of cars of here.”

According to several sources the woman was tied up and gagged. Former FBI agent, Ken Gray has seen similar cases.

Ken Gray University of New Haven Former FBI agent said, “In the Cheshire home invasion, the Petit’s case there the two attackers in that case Steven Hayes and Joshua Komisarjevsky said they did not know their victims and Mrs. Petit and two daughters were bound.”

Gray said investigators working the crime scene are looking for certain clues. “Including things like tape. If she was bound and gagged, If she had tape on her touching the tape you may actually leave finger prints behind on that tape,” Gray added.

Also if the suspect brought something to the crime scene. “The ropes themselves. Did the person find the rope at the crime scene or did they bring the rope into the crime scene with them,” added Gray.

Investigators are also looking for DNA evidence. “In addition to the body itself, the person may have put their hands on stuff inside the crime scene and left finger prints behind,” said Gray.

Detectives need you help in this case, if you have any information, give New Haven police a call.