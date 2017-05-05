New London county faces windy wet weather

NOANK, Conn. (WTNH) — It was the seas which were most rough on opening day at Abbott’s Lobster in the Rough. White caps were seen on the Mystic River as finishing touches were put on the Noank restaurant.

The cold wet weather didn’t stop a Groton Long Point couple from bundling up to claim their spot in line as the first customers of the season.

“It’s a check it off on the bucket list kind of moment,” said Sarah Hines-Klatka who arrived at the restaurant at 6:30 A.M. with her husband Chris Klatka.

Their early arrival paid off. They got bragging rights and the first lobster of the 2017 season.

“Maybe the bad weather was to our advantage,” said Klatka.

“We can certainly deal with it. The inside here is heated,” said Chelsea Mears, whose family owns Abbott’s Lobster in the Rough.

A wet start at Abbott’s isn’t ideal but it also didn’t seem to bother too many people who were in the mood for lobster.

“Honestly it’s been like this for the last two years so I guess we’re kind of getting used to it,” said Mears.

Neither snow nor rain nor heat nor gloom of night seems to bother US Postal Service mail carrier Cyndee Johnson who knows how to deal with mother nature.

“It’s gonna rain pretty hard so I thought I’d start with LL Bean then you put the postal over it probably in an hour and get the rubber boots on and just keep moving,” said Johnson.

Her enthusiasm is not dampened by a little or a lot of rain.

She knew she was going to get wet today. “Oh soaked.” said Johnson. “Oh yeah. Love my job it doesn’t matter what the weather is.”