New London county faces windy wet weather

By Published: Updated:

NOANK, Conn. (WTNH) — It was the seas which were most rough on opening day at Abbott’s Lobster in the Rough. White caps were seen on the Mystic River as finishing touches were put on the Noank restaurant.

abbotts opening day rain 2 New London county faces windy wet weatherThe cold wet weather didn’t stop a Groton Long Point couple from bundling up to claim their spot in line as the first customers of the season.abbotts opening day rain 4 New London county faces windy wet weather

“It’s a check it off on the bucket list kind of moment,” said Sarah Hines-Klatka who arrived at the restaurant at 6:30 A.M. with her husband Chris Klatka.

Their early arrival paid off. They got bragging rights and the first lobster of the 2017 season.

“Maybe the bad weather was to our advantage,” said Klatka.

“We can certainly deal with it. The inside here is heated,” said Chelsea Mears, whose family owns Abbott’s Lobster in the Rough.

A wet start at Abbott’s isn’t ideal but it also didn’t seem to bother too many people who were in the mood for lobster.

“Honestly it’s been like this for the last two years so I guess we’re kind of getting used to it,” said Mears.

abbotts opening day rain 3 New London county faces windy wet weatherNeither snow nor rain nor heat nor gloom of night seems to bother US Postal Service mail carrier Cyndee Johnson who knows how to deal with mother nature.postal worker in rain New London county faces windy wet weather

“It’s gonna rain pretty hard so I thought I’d start with LL Bean then you put the postal over it probably in an hour and get the rubber boots on and just keep moving,” said Johnson.

Her enthusiasm is not dampened by a little or a lot of rain.

She knew she was going to get wet today. “Oh soaked.” said Johnson. “Oh yeah. Love my job it doesn’t matter what the weather is.”

Related Posts

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s