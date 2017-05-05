Pet of the Week: Bonaduce

(WTNH) — This week’s Pet of the Week is a playful Domestic Short Haired cat named Bonaduce.

While a bit shy, Bonaduce loves playing with his brother. His fur is very much like his namesake but he hasn’t taken up the drums yet!

For more information on Bonaduce, visit the Robin I Kroogman Animal Shelter website or call them at 203-946-8110. They are located at 81 Fournier St. in New Haven.

The Friends of the New Haven Animal Shelter, Inc. will also be at an adoption event on Sunday May 7th from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Pet Supplies Plus in Orange.

If you’re interested in another animal you saw on News 8’s Pet of the Week, you can take a look here to see if they’ve already been adopted, or if they might still be available.