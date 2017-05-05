To apply for this position go to the Nexstar Media Group Career Portal
Job Title
Photographer, News
Education
Associate Degree
Career Level
Experienced (Non-Manager)
Location
Nexstar – WTNH – New Haven, CT 06510 US (Primary)
Category
News
Job Type
Full-time
Job Description
The News Photographer operates television or video cameras to record images or scenes for news reports.
Essential Duties & Responsibilities:
• Shoots video for news reports.
• Confers with other personnel to discuss assignments, logistics and shot requirements.
• Sets up, composes and executes video shots.
• Maintains video equipment.
• Edits video clips for television broadcasts and eMedia content.
• Operates live microwave and satellite trucks in remote situations.
• Performs other duties as assigned.
