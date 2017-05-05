Police are searching for a Pit Bull involved in an attack

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WTNH) —- Windsor Locks Police are searching for a Pit Bull that attacked a local resident’s dog.

Police responded to a caller complaining that a Pit Bull attacked his Rat Terrier on the deck of his home. The man said that he struck the Pit Bull with a plastic rod, but when the dog persisted in the attack, the man then struck it with a shovel.

The injured Rat Terrier was taken to the vet where it had to be euthanized due to the severity of its injuries.

Officers searched the area for the gray and white Pit Bull but were not able to locate it. Two residents notified Police that they saw the Pit Bull running around the neighborhood covered in blood.

Windsor Locks Police along with Animal control are working to locate the dog.

If you have seen a stray Pit Bull and would like to notify Police, feel free to reach out to the Windsor Locks Police Department at (860) 627 – 1461.