Police identify man killed in head-on collision in Clinton

By Published: Updated:

CLINTON, Conn. (WTNH)– Police have identified the man killed in a head-on collision in Clinton on Thursday afternoon.

Police say 60-year-old Andrew Asermely, of Killingworth, was killed in the head-on collision that happened around 3:45 p.m., near the intersection of Route 81 and Rocky Ledge Drive.

Related: Vehicle operator dies after head-on collision in Clinton

Both drivers required extrication by the fire department in order to free them from their vehicles.

Asermely died at the scene due to significant injuries sustained in the crash. The other driver, 48-year-old Deidre Koziel, of Middletown, also sustained serious injuries and is currently being treated at Yale-New Haven Hospital.

The accident remains under investigation and no charges have been filed at this time.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s