Police identify man killed in head-on collision in Clinton

CLINTON, Conn. (WTNH)– Police have identified the man killed in a head-on collision in Clinton on Thursday afternoon.

Police say 60-year-old Andrew Asermely, of Killingworth, was killed in the head-on collision that happened around 3:45 p.m., near the intersection of Route 81 and Rocky Ledge Drive.

Both drivers required extrication by the fire department in order to free them from their vehicles.

Asermely died at the scene due to significant injuries sustained in the crash. The other driver, 48-year-old Deidre Koziel, of Middletown, also sustained serious injuries and is currently being treated at Yale-New Haven Hospital.

The accident remains under investigation and no charges have been filed at this time.