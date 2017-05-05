Police: Man used steel rod to beat 79-year-old wife to death

TORRINGTON, Conn. (AP) — Police say a 70-year-old Torrington man charged with the murder of his wife used a 24-inch steel rod to beat her to death.

A state prosecutor testified during Daniel Gervais‘s arraignment that the man’s explanation of what happened was “completely inconsistent with the physical evidence.”

Gervais called 911 on April 22, telling the operator his 79-year-old wife Phyllis Gervais fell sometime during the night. He turned himself into state police Wednesday after learning a warrant was issued for his arrest.

The state crime lab matched blood found on the rod to Phyllis Gervais.

Gervais’s defense attorney says his charges “are all allegations, that’s all they are at this stage.” He says he plans to have Gervais evaluated by mental health professionals.

The judge left bail for Gervais at $1 million.