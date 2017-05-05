To apply for this position go to the Nexstar Media Group Career Portal
Job Title
Producer, News Promotion
Education
Bachelor’s Degree
Career Level
Experienced (Non-Manager)
Location
Nexstar – WTNH – New Haven, CT 06510 US (Primary)
Category
Promotions
Job Type
Full-time
Job Description
WTNH News 8 & WCTX MyTV9, Connecticut’s ABC and MyNetworkTV affiliate, is seeking a creative, motivated, team-first Marketing Writer/Producer to create visually compelling content for the stations. As part of the News 8 team, the primary goal of this person is to build the stations on-air viewership and increase usage of digital and social platforms.
Primary Duties:
- Write promotion copy, edit and shoot video for the station’s various platforms.
- Help develop and execute multi-platform initiatives.
- Write and produce ads/posts for the station’s digital properties and social media outlets.
- Attend station events and create/gather content for posting on digital and social.
- Oversee projects from the planning stages through execution.
Job Requirements:
- Knowledge of – and proven experienced with – broadcast and digital media platforms including online, mobile and social.
- Proficiency with DSLR cameras.
- Proficiency with editing software, including Avid or Adobe Premiere..
- Successful track record of detailed project-management and follow-through, with the ability to manage multiple projects and meet deadlines.
- Must be a team player with strong communication skills.
- Must be able to work flexible hours which may include some nights and weekends.
- Ability to create high-impact work that cuts through the clutter.
- B.S. or B.A. with 2+ years of related experience preferred.
Reports to: Director, Marketing & Digital Media
Link to Resume Reel or Portfolio samples must be included with application.
