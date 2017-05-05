Producer, News Promotion

To apply for this position go to the Nexstar Media Group Career Portal
Job Title
Producer, News Promotion
Education
Bachelor’s Degree
Career Level
Experienced (Non-Manager)
Location
Nexstar – WTNH – New Haven, CT 06510 US (Primary)
Category
Promotions
Job Type
Full-time
Job Description

WTNH News 8 & WCTX MyTV9, Connecticut’s ABC and MyNetworkTV affiliate, is seeking a creative, motivated, team-first Marketing Writer/Producer to create visually compelling content for the stations. As part of the News 8 team, the primary goal of this person is to build the stations on-air viewership and increase usage of digital and social platforms.

Primary Duties:

  • Write promotion copy, edit and shoot video for the station’s various platforms.
  • Help develop and execute multi-platform initiatives.
  • Write and produce ads/posts for the station’s digital properties and social media outlets.
  • Attend station events and create/gather content for posting on digital and social.
  • Oversee projects from the planning stages through execution.

Job Requirements:     

  • Knowledge of – and proven experienced with – broadcast and digital media platforms including online, mobile and social.
  • Proficiency with DSLR cameras.
  • Proficiency with editing software, including Avid or Adobe Premiere..
  • Successful track record of detailed project-management and follow-through, with the ability to manage multiple projects and meet deadlines.
  • Must be a team player with strong communication skills.
  • Must be able to work flexible hours which may include some nights and weekends.
  • Ability to create high-impact work that cuts through the clutter.
  • B.S. or B.A. with 2+ years of related experience preferred.

Reports to: Director, Marketing & Digital Media

Link to Resume Reel or Portfolio samples must be included with application.

Job Type: Full-time

