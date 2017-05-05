Professor: Connecticut police profiling reports flawed

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — An analysis commissioned by a Connecticut police department alleges a series of flaws in reports that say police officers in the state are pulling over minority drivers at disproportionate rates.

Documents released Friday show Manchester police hired Texas State University criminal justice professor Brian Withrow for nearly $5,000 last year to review reports by Central Connecticut State University. Police released Withrow’s report under a public records request by the American Civil Liberties Union of Connecticut.

The ACLU’s request came after the Connecticut Police Chiefs Association recently disclosed that several police departments had enlisted experts who found flaws in the university’s work. University analysts are defending their work.

One finding by Withrow says the Connecticut data don’t measure whether officers knew the race and ethnicity of drivers before they stopped them.

