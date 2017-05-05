Rain doesn’t dampen Cinco de Mayo celebrations

ORANGE, Conn. (WTNH) – Friday’s rain was not what people celebrating Cinco de Mayo were hoping for. Despite poor visibility on the roads, many Mexican restaurants and bars were still busy, however.

The wet weather did not dampen the spirit of people celebrating Cinco de Mayo at Puerto Vallarta in Orange. Staff did their best to keep everything dry. They were expecting the rain and made sure the patio was covered.

“We actually had another permit for another tent, but based on the weather we didn’t get the permit because of the conditions,” said manager Efren Rodriguez.

Cinco de Mayo and Mother’s Day are the two busiest days at Puerto Vallarta. Staff say they noticed the impact the rain had on business early Friday evening, but they expected that would change.

“It’s a little slow compared to last year,” said Rodriguez. “We’re happy we’re busy inside.”

Some people celebrated Cinco de Mayo inside the restaurant or the bar; others wanted to be outside despite the weather. Though the rain grew lighter in the evening, it poured Friday afternoon.

“The roads were bad,” said Fran Dow of Orange. “The windshield wipers – I couldn’t even see.”

All the rain left huge puddles in the streets in some areas that remained hours after the rain stopped.

“I work in Greenwich so I had to end up taking the train in,” said Manisha Shah of Milford. “But even from there, the roads were really bad.”

For everyone who had looked forward to celebrating Cinco de Mayo, the party would go on.

“I’m not going to let the rain stop me from coming here and partying,” said Shah.