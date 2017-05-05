Rain or Shine: Connecticut Spring Boat Show takes place this weekend

ESSEX, Conn. (WTNH) — The Connecticut Spring Boat Show takes place this weekend at the Brewer Essex Island Marina in Essex.

From 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, you can go down and see boats, as well as talk with dealers and manufacturers. According to their website, it is a boutique, in-water boat show featuring sail and power boats with sea trial opportunities.

The event is free to attend. Parking is free as well.

For more information, you can go to their website: http://www.ctspringboatshow.com/

