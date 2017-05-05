Report It Recap: May 5, 2017

By Published:

(WTNH) — Let’s start off with a look outside. All the flowers in bloom. Check out these cherry blossoms in Stamford. They look pretty nice against the blue sky and green grass. What a view of these tulips. Your yards — vibrant with the colors of spring.

Speaking of colors check out these baby blue eggs. Soon some little birds will be flying around. While we’re on the subject of babies, quite a few foxes have been spotted in Milford. A man mowing his lawn found this little turtle in the grass. While horses are riding along the water on Cosey Beach.

Here’s Sadie in Clinton. Sasha in Bristol is turning two. While Kayla in Hamden is seven.

The annual MS Walk held in West Haven. Kids enjoying time outdoors. Finally, let’s show some love for all the mothers out there. Your day a little more than a week away. Many of you proud to show off the most important woman in your life. Keep sending in all the great photos!

 

