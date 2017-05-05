Senator Blumenthal to meet with undocumented Derby dad to apply for asylum

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A Derby father’s failed attempt to gain asylum is now getting the attention of Senator Richard Blumenthal.

Luis Barrios is scheduled to meet with the senator on Friday. Barrios was supposed to have been deported this week but he received a 30-day reprieve. He applied for asylum when he fled from Guatemala, but his application was denied years ago.

To apply for U.S. citizenship, Barrios must have a sponsor who’s at least 21-years-old but none of his American born children are old enough to sponsor him for citizenship, which means he has basically run out of options.