Life-threatening injuries reported in Lebanon crash

LEBANON, Conn. (WTNH) — A serious crash has left three people with life-threatening injuries on Machine Shop Hill Road Friday afternoon.

At 3:15 p.m., Connecticut State Police tweeted out that a multi-vehicle crash took place at the intersection of Machine Shop Hill Road and Sanitarium Road in Lebanon. Troopers say the crash resulted in three life-threatening and serious injuries.

#CTtraffic: LEBANON: Kick Hl closed @ Machine Shop Hl Rd & Sanitarium Rd for crash w/3 life-threatening & serious injuries. Seek alt route. pic.twitter.com/vDycC5ONIe — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) May 5, 2017

Drivers are being encouraged to seek an alternate route away from the crash scene. It is unclear what may have caused the crash, or if Friday’s heavy rains could have been a factor.