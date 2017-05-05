Small business forum held in Ansonia

ANSONIA, Conn. (WTNH)– This is small business week around the country in Connecticut. A small business forum Friday morning was designed to let employers know about help they can get from the state.

State lawmakers and folks from the Department Of Labor gathered at Emmit O’Brien Technical School in Ansonia. Some of the focus was on apprenticeship programs.

“The beauty of our programs are that employers can design whatever career training they need, specifically for their needs, so it can pretty much be anything,” said Kurt Westby, Dept. of Labor Dep. Commissioner.

“We have apprenticeship programs, we have training programs, we have programs where they can hire people and get a subsidy for hiring, so the reason for this forum is to let businesses know what is available to them,” said Rep. Linda Gentile, (D) Ansonia.

Some of those programs give businesses state money to pay for new hires while they get on-the-job training.

