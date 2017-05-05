State Labor Department holds employment workshop for workers over 40

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH)– Even experienced workers can find themselves out of a job. In Hamden Friday, The State Labor Department put on an employment workshop for folks over 40.

Some people spend a couple decades with one company and find it is tough to go job hunting again. For older workers, it’s important to focus on skills, not necessarily the amount of time spent in one job.

“Transferable skills are more portable today, so we want to identify what those skills are so they can transfer from one place to the next,” said Wanda Cabrera-Cardona, Workshop Instructor.

The workshop also covered writing resumes and interviewing skills. Workshops like this are going on all month in the labor department’s Hamden offices.