State Labor Department holds employment workshop in Hamden for experienced workers

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Even experienced workers can find themselves without a job.

An event in Hamden on Friday tried to help them find one.

The State Labor Department put on an employment workshop for people over the age of 40.

Some people spend a couple of decades with the same company and find it is tough to go job hunting again.

For older workers, it’s important to focus on skills and not necessarily the amount of time spent in one job.

“Transferable skills are more portable today, so we want to identify what those skills are so they can transfer from one place to the next,” Wanda Cabrera-Cardona, one of the instructors of the workshop said.

The workshop also covered writing resumes and interviewing skills. Workshops like this are going on all month in the Labor Department’s offices in Hamden.