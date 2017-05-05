Stop & Shop employee arrested for taking money from cash register

By Published:
Joshua Hopkins (Photo: Westport Police)

WESTPORT, Conn. (WTNH) —  An employee of Stop & Shop in Westport has been arrested after a manager reported the employee had been stealing from the cash register.

Police have charged 24-year-old Joshua Hopkins, of Bridgeport, with larceny.

According to police, a manager at the Stop & Shop on Post Road East said Hopkins had taken money on April 22nd and April 26th in the amount of $200.00 and was also seen on camera taking a bill from a register on May 1st.   The video showed Hopkins taking the bill from the large side of the cashier draw, drop it on the floor, step on it and then pick it up and put it in in pocket.

