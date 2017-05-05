Suspect in suspicious New Fairfield death found camping out in Union

(Image: Connecticut State Police)

NEW FAIRFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — State police say they have identified a person of interest in connection with the “suspicious” death of a 55-year-old New Fairfield woman.

Around noon on Thursday, troopers located the suspect, 32-year-old Steven Flood, camping in the woods in Union. They say they had established Flood as a person of interest “during the processing of the residence and the course of this investigation,” and had checked several addresses before tracking him down.

Connecticut State Police were called to a quiet beachside community in New Fairfield on Tuesday morning, where they found a woman dead.

Police have not identified the 55-year-old woman, but by Tuesday night, investigators had ruled her death “suspicious” in nature. They say this was due to the “manner in which she was found and injuries noted to her body.”

The results of her post-mortem examination also have yet to be released.

